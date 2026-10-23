Farmers divided on loan waiver stir as talks fail

Ministers N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, Vinoth, V Gandhiraj, S Ramesh and M Vijay Balaji attended the meeting at the Secretariat, along with senior officials from the Finance, Cooperation and Agriculture departments.

P R Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers' Associations of Tamil Nadu, said the ministers had cited the financial burden of a crop loan waiver estimated at around Rs 9,000 crore. Extending the benefit to all members of farming families would entail additional expenditure, he said.

Pandian said the ministers had assured farmers' representatives they would bring their demands to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's attention. Citing the government's financial constraints, his faction decided to call off its agitation, he added.