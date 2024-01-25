Farmers demand compensation for crop failure, stage protest in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Farmers staged a protest in Thanjavur on Wednesday demanding crop failure compensation to those ryots, who lost their crops due to water scarcity at Boothalur block in the district.

Farmers who came to take part in the grievance redressal meet, assembled at the main entrance of the Thanjavur Collectorate and staged a protest. They said that the Boothalur block was the entry point of the Delta region. Since there was no proper flow in the canals, farmers from the regions could not take up cultivation. This apart, there was no supply through the extended canals of Uyyakondan, new Kattalaimettu vaikal resulting in a substantial decrease in paddy cultivation acreage.

Since the farmers from this particular area were dropped from insuring their crops, they were not able to receive any compensation on that ground for the crop loss. So, they demanded the officials conduct an inspection of the region and recommend compensation.