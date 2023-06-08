Farmers commence hunger strike against concrete flooring of LBP canal

COIMBATORE: Farmers commenced an indefinite fasting protest against modernisation of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal in Erode on Wednesday.

A day after hoisting black flags at their houses in parts of Erode and Tirupur, hundreds of farmers resorted to the fasting protest. Led by M Ravi, organiser of Lower Bhavani Irrigation Conservation Movement, the farmers contended that they were earlier informed that only old structures would be renovated.

“They also assured us that no modernisation work will be taken up without consulting the farmers. However, fresh construction works, including side walls are now underway in several spots against our wish,” Ravi said.

Instead of concrete lining, the farmers sought for desilting of the canal, strengthening of bunds and removing encroachments to ensure that water reaches even tail end areas of the canal.

The protesting farmers contended that concrete lining will destroy green cover and rich biodiversity existing along the canal. Already, farmers from Erode, Tirupur and Karur districts have met Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan and petitioned him to stop the ongoing works.

However, another group of farmers have been demanding for concrete lining works to be carried out in the canal. More than 2.7 lakh acres of farmlands are irrigated through the LBP project.