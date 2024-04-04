Farmers' candidate gets 'ship', on vote hunt

TIRUCHY: While the political parties have commenced their election campaign on top gear, the farmers association candidate has proved himself no inferior. He approached fellow farmers on the fields and sought their support for his ‘ship’ symbol.

The TN Cauvery Farmers Association candidate for ThanjavurN Senthil Kumar was allotted the ‘ship’ symbol and immediately he visited Orathanadu region in the segment and met farmers at more than 50 villages including Melaiyur, Keezhaiyur, Kannanthangudi, Vadaseri, Vannipattu to seek support.

On Electricity Regulation Act brought by the Centre, he said “We need to teach both the Centre and State governments and so support me,” said Senthil Kumar.