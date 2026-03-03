Farmers' body oppose new textile park in Tiruvarur

On February 22, the Minister TRB Rajaa laid the foundation for the textile park at Alangottai village in Tiruppalakudi panchayat near Mannargudi in Tiruvarur at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore in a total area covered with 3.61 acre land. The minister, during the foundation stone laying ceremony, said that the upcoming textile park would generate employment for at least 2000 persons from the region, and it would uplift the lifestyle of the people.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, PR Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association, told the reporters in Tiruvarur that the concept of textile park would pave the way for industrialisation in the agricultural region.