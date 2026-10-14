Farmers block traffic for water in Thanjavur

According to the farmers, the water released from Mayanur barrage in Karur irrigates 20,662 acres through Kattalai Mettu Vaical in Tiruchy and Thanjavur districts, while the water flowing through Uyyannkondan canal irrigates around 32,000 acre in Thanjavur district.

Against such a scenario, the water released from Mettur did not reach the Uyyankondan canal even after 40 days. It did not reach the Kattalai Mettu vaical either. The farmers approached the water resources department officials and submitted petitions several times but in vain, and so they announced a protest.

Subsequently, the Thanjavur Collector R Revathi convened a meeting with the farmers, but the meeting concluded without any assurance of water release.