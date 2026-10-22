Farmers begin stir as loan waiver deadline ends

The protests resumed after the State government's deadline to announce the waiver lapsed without an announcement. The farmers’ associations decided to intensify their agitation after the government failed to meet assurances given by ministers during peace talks held when the farmers were on an indefinite protest in Tiruchy.

As part of the agitation, the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the CPI and CPM, organised road block protests on state highways on Wednesday. The protesters warned they would intensify their agitation if the government failed to announce the waiver immediately.