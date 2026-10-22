Farmers begin stir as loan waiver deadline ends

TIRUCHY: Authorities arrested more than 1,000 farmers and farm labourers in Tiruchy district on Wednesday as farmers affiliated with Left parties staged road-block protests across the delta region, demanding that the state government fulfil its poll promise of an unconditional crop loan waiver.
The protests resumed after the State government's deadline to announce the waiver lapsed without an announcement. The farmers’ associations decided to intensify their agitation after the government failed to meet assurances given by ministers during peace talks held when the farmers were on an indefinite protest in Tiruchy.
As part of the agitation, the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the CPI and CPM, organised road block protests on state highways on Wednesday. The protesters warned they would intensify their agitation if the government failed to announce the waiver immediately.
They also demanded that the State government take steps to secure Karnataka’s due share of water for Delta irrigation. Further, they urged the government to declare the Delta region drought-hit, citing prolonged dry weather attributed to the intensifying Super El Niño effect and its impact on samba cultivation.
In Tiruchy district, protesters held demonstrations in Lalgudi, Tiruverumbur and Manapparai, disrupting traffic on several State highways, including the Tiruchy-Thanjavur and Tiruchy-Dindigul stretches. Police arrested more than 1,000 farmers and farm labourers.
Similar protests were held in several areas of Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts.