Farmers’ assn promises to raise Mullaiperiyar dam storage level

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers’ Association released the election manifesto on Thursday for their candidate who has been contesting from Thanjavur that included increasing the capacity of Mullaperiyar dam to 152 feet.

Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association has fielded Senthil Kumar as their candidate for Thanjavur this time on a trial basis and the election manifesto for their candidate was released by the general secretary of the association PR Pandian in which they had promised to retrieve the Cauvery rights for the Tamil Nadu farmers and construct a dam at Rasimanal which would help the Cauvery delta farmers for water storage for irrigation.

They also promised to increase the capacity of Mullaperiyar dam to 152 feet and would ensure the rights of all water bodies across the state.

The association also assured an independent body for water irrigation with an MSP of Rs 3,500 per quintal of paddy and Rs 5,000 per tonne of sugarcane. They also promised to take care of the crop insurance.

While strongly condemning the firing against the farmers in Delhi, the association promised to teach a fitting lesson to the BJP who had shot a protesting farmer to death.