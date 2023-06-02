Farmers ask CM to fight it legally

TIRUCHY: Farmers’ associations from the Cauvery Delta on Thursday condemned the decision of Karnataka government on the construction of a dam at Mekedatu and demanded that the Chief Minister initiate legal process to rein in Karnataka government. the change of government in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar who also holds the Water Resource Department announced the construction of a dam at Mekedatu. “We the farmers condemn the announcement and this is a burial of apex court direction and Tamil Nadu government should not go soft with Karnataka for being their alliance partner. Chief Minister MK Stalin should intervene and initiate legal action against Karnataka. If he fails, we, the farmers will take initiatives,” said Pandian.

Pandian, who referred to the comments of the Minister Duraimurugan that he would meet Karnataka counterpart Shivakumar and initiate talks, said, there is no need for talks, only legal action could find a solution. The apex court itself clearly directed not to have talks anymore and this was strictly followed by the then chief minister J Jayalalithaa during her tenure. “The same should be followed by Chief Minister Stalin,” Pandian stressed.