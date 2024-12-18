Farmers agitate outside Tiruchy Collectorate, seek compensation of Rs 40K per acre

TIRUCHY: Farmers from various places staged a protest with their damaged crops demanding a compensation of Rs 40,000 acre on Tuesday.

The members of various associations assembled in front of the Tiruchy Collectorate with the withered samba crops and staged a protest.

They said that the farmers from various districts including Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam were affected due to the recent rains that submerged the standing samba crops. This has resulted in a heavy loss to all the farmers who undertook samba cultivation.

They demanded Rs 40,000 per acre as crop damage compensation and waiver of crop loans as they would be facing severe loss due to the crop damage.

The protesting farmers charged that the desilt works were not properly undertaken in many districts and so the water failed to recede from the fields. Free flow in the canals was prevented due to the silt accumulated and vegetation growing in the waterbodies.

Meanwhile, the farmers charged that the shutters in the Koraiyaru and Bhamani river were not properly functioning and hence the water flow was blocked, which resulted in the inundation of many areas. They also sought quick repair of the faulty shutters.