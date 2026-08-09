Farmer trampled to death in Erode; man-animal conflict back in focus

The deceased, identified as Basavachetty of Kamaianpuram village, has been cultivating turmeric, potato and maize on his farmland.

A forest department official said the incident occurred around 2 am when Basavachetty heard a noise and came out of his house to check. Shocked at the sight of a wild elephant inside his farm, he attempted to drive it away by flashing a torch. “The elephant became aggressive and attacked him. He died on the spot,” the official said.