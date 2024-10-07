Farmer riding bike charred to death after collision with bus in Theni

MADURAI: A fifty-seven-year-old farmer was killed in an accident, which happened at Bodenthirapuram junction near Veerapandi on Dindigul-Kumily Road in Theni district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Arasangam of Koolayanur village, sources said. The accident happened around noon when a bike, on which the victim was riding, collided with a private bus proceeding to Gudalur from Madurai.

The body was found completely charred in the wake of the accident and the fire gutted the bus also. Around 35 passengers alighted from the bus unscathed after the mishap. On being alerted, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Theni were engaged in extinguishing the flames that engulfed the bus. Deputy Superintendents of Police of Theni and Andipatti along with the Veerapandi police inspected the accident site and held inquiries.

Sources said victim Arasangam was returning to his house in Theni after spending time at his Koolayanur farmland. While negotiating the bypass road junction, Arasangam lost control at the sudden sight of the bus and slammed brakes before being dragged along the road for some distance. Based on a complaint, Veerapandi police filed a case.