Begin typing your search...

Farmer posing as PA of retd IAS officer makes demands, arrested

Senthil is a farmer and sings Bhajans at local temples. He lives with his wife and nine-year-old daughter. According to police, officials in the District employment office.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Oct 2023 8:50 PM GMT
Farmer posing as PA of retd IAS officer makes demands, arrested
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: City police on Wednesday arrested a 42-year-old man from Villupuram district for calling officials in employment office and secretariat, claiming to be the personal assistant to a retired IAS officer, demanding jobs. The arrested person was identified as K Senthil Nathan (42) of Vazhudasetti village in Villupuram.

A class 12 drop out, Senthil is a farmer and sings Bhajans at local temples. He lives with his wife and nine-year-old daughter. According to police, officials in the District employment office in Villupuram and secretariat have been receiving calls from a number claiming to be the PA of a retired bureaucrat for the last one week.

The calls were traced to Senthil’s phone and a special team was sent to Villupuram to apprehend him. He was picked up from his house during early hours of Wednesday and was handed over to the Royapuram police.

TamilnaduArrest42 year old manEmployment officeSecretariatIAS Officer
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X