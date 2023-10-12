Farmer posing as PA of retd IAS officer makes demands, arrested

CHENNAI: City police on Wednesday arrested a 42-year-old man from Villupuram district for calling officials in employment office and secretariat, claiming to be the personal assistant to a retired IAS officer, demanding jobs. The arrested person was identified as K Senthil Nathan (42) of Vazhudasetti village in Villupuram.

A class 12 drop out, Senthil is a farmer and sings Bhajans at local temples. He lives with his wife and nine-year-old daughter. According to police, officials in the District employment office in Villupuram and secretariat have been receiving calls from a number claiming to be the PA of a retired bureaucrat for the last one week.

The calls were traced to Senthil’s phone and a special team was sent to Villupuram to apprehend him. He was picked up from his house during early hours of Wednesday and was handed over to the Royapuram police.