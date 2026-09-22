Farmer killed over personal enmity in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A farmer was stabbed to death over personal enmity in Tiruchy on Monday.
It is said that Abimannan (47), a farmer from Lalgudi in Tiruchy, had a long dispute with a few people from the locality over an altercation resulting from the influence of alcohol.
On Monday morning, Abimannan was found dead with severe stab injuries. Based on the complaint by his family members, Kallakudi police registered a case, retrieved the body and sent it to Lalgudi GH.
The initial investigation found that a resident from the village was killed a few months back after an altercation while consuming alcohol, and Abimannan was also one of the accused; the police suspected that he was killed in revenge for the earlier murder.
The police suspected a few persons who had quarrelled with Abimannan recently and are in the process of arresting them.