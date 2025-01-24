Farmer in Kodaikanal gets stuck with Rs 1 lakh electricity bill

CHENNAI: In a shocking case, a farmer in Kodaikanal has received an electricity bill to the tune of Rs 1 lakh and the EB department has threatened to terminate his connection if he fails to pay it.

With agriculture being the main means of occupation in most of the villages in Kodaikanal, the houses there are provided with single phase electricity and are equipped with digital electricity meters.

However, off late most of the villagers have been complaining of receiving exorbitant electricity bills despite not having heavy duty equipments like refrigerators or washing machines.

One of the farmers, Ilayaraja, a resident of KC Patti village recently received a bill of Rs 1 lakh for consuming 8976 units of electricity, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

When he protested to the EB department and said that there could be a mistake in the billing, he was informed that his connection would be terminated if he failed to pay the amount.

Similarly, several houses in the region have been receiving electricity bills to the tune of thousands despite using barely few units.

Inspite of complaining to the EB office about this, the locals claimed that no action has been initiated in this regard.