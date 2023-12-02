Farmer found dead near field in Dharmapuri; murder suspected

COIMBATORE: A 50-year-old farmer was hacked to death in Dharmapuri on Friday.

Police said Nagarajan, from Pudhupettai near Panjapalli had gone to the farm in a two-wheeler.

As he didn’t return for long, the family members had gone in search and found him lying dead with assault injuries on the way to farm.

He was attacked with sharp weapons on his head and neck. On receiving information, the Panjapalli police sent the body of the deceased for a post mortem in the government hospital.

A case of murder has been registered and further inquiries are on.