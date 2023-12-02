Begin typing your search...

Farmer found dead near field in Dharmapuri; murder suspected

Police said Nagarajan, from Pudhupettai near Panjapalli had gone to the farm in a two-wheeler.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Dec 2023 10:37 PM GMT
Farmer found dead near field in Dharmapuri; murder suspected
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

COIMBATORE: A 50-year-old farmer was hacked to death in Dharmapuri on Friday.

Police said Nagarajan, from Pudhupettai near Panjapalli had gone to the farm in a two-wheeler.

As he didn’t return for long, the family members had gone in search and found him lying dead with assault injuries on the way to farm.

He was attacked with sharp weapons on his head and neck. On receiving information, the Panjapalli police sent the body of the deceased for a post mortem in the government hospital.

A case of murder has been registered and further inquiries are on.

Tamil NaduFarmermurderfarmpolice
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X