Farmer drowns while fishing in Krishnagiri’s Ramaiya lake

COIMBATORE: A 42-year-old farmer, who attempted to catch fish in a lake, died of drowning in Krishnagiri on Sunday.

Police said Palani, from a village near Kelamangalam had gone to net fish in Ramaiya lake, when he ventured into deep waters. He did not know how to swim and began to drown. Some villagers, who spotted him struggling in the water, had attempted to rescue him. However, he drowned by then.

On receiving information, the rescue personnel from Denkanikottai fire station arrived and retrieved the body of the deceased.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem at Denkanikottai Government Hospital. The Kelamangalam police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.