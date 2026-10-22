Farmer dies after car in Erode Collector’s convoy hits two-wheeler

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old farmer died after a car in Erode District Collector Kandasamy’s convoy collided with his two-wheeler on the Gobi-Erode highway on Thursday. The accident occurred as the man was returning home after renewing his driving licence at the Gobichettipalayam Regional Transport Office (RTO), according to a Maalaimalar report.
The deceased was identified as Shanmugam, a resident of Vellangoil near Gobichettipalayam in Erode district. He had visited the RTO earlier in the day to complete the licence renewal process and was travelling home on his two-wheeler when the collision occurred.
According to the report, Shanmugam was attempting to cross the highway when a car travelling towards Erode as part of the District Collector’s convoy struck his vehicle. The impact threw him off the two-wheeler, leaving him with severe injuries. The accident took place while the convoy was proceeding towards Erode. The collision drew the attention of people in the vicinity, while security personnel accompanying the convoy also rushed to help the injured farmer.
Bystanders and security personnel immediately took Shanmugam to the Gobichettipalayam Government Hospital for emergency treatment. However, after examining him, doctors declared that he had died on the way to the hospital. The incident has caused grief in Vellangoil and the surrounding areas, particularly as Shanmugam had been returning from the RTO after completing an official task when the accident occurred.
Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the circumstances leading to the collision. Investigators are expected to examine the sequence of events, including how the car and the two-wheeler came into contact while Shanmugam was crossing the highway.