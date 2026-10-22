Farmer dies after car in Erode Collector’s convoy hits two-wheeler

Car in Collector’s convoy hits two-wheeler

According to the report, Shanmugam was attempting to cross the highway when a car travelling towards Erode as part of the District Collector’s convoy struck his vehicle. The impact threw him off the two-wheeler, leaving him with severe injuries. The accident took place while the convoy was proceeding towards Erode. The collision drew the attention of people in the vicinity, while security personnel accompanying the convoy also rushed to help the injured farmer.