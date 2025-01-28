Farmer critically injured in bear attack in Theni

MADURAI: A farmer was injured in a bear-attack near Gudalur in Theni district on Monday. The injured victim has been identified as Gopal (60) of Kannagi Nagar, Gudalur, sources said. The incident occurred when Gopal was travelling along with his friend Ramar was walking to his farm after parking a bike.

However, all of a sudden, both of them found the bear in front of them. The wild bear jumped on Gopal and caused injuries on his face and body.

But, Ramar, who accompanied the victim, managed to escape and screamed for help.

The victim, who suffered critical injuries, was rushed to Cumbum Government Hospital initially and later referred to Theni Government Medical College Hospital and finally to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, sources said.