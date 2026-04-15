Farmer Association to choose NOTA over 'anti-farmer' DMK

Murugasamy, who led the protest of poultry farmers and courted an arrest, pointed out that Stalin is the only Chief Minister in India to detain seven farmers under the Goondas Act. The DMK government has arrested 20 farmers who protested against the dredging of gravel and sand, and arrested the poultry farmers who protested for a wage hike, he said.

He also charged that DMK had failed to increase the MSP for paddy and sugarcane as per their poll promise. “The DMK is an anti-farmer party, and the farmers should not back the party in the upcoming polls. We must campaign for NOTA to register our protest in the upcoming assembly polls," he stressed.