Farmer association leader Ayyakannu leads 200 farmers to protest in Delhi

CHENNAI: Desiya Thenidhiya Nathigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam (National South Indian River Interlinking Farmers Association ) leader P. Ayyakannu on Sunday left from Trichy to Delhi in the Nijamuddin Sampark Kranti Express along with 200 farmers

The National South Indian River Interlinking Farmers Association (SNSIF) is a farmer's association that has protested over the Cauvery water issue in Tamil Nadu.

The SNSIF has held protests on railway tracks, including one in Trichy in October 2023, where members raised slogans and demanded the Cauvery water's release.

The SNSIF also held a half-naked protest in Trichy in September 2023, where members held parts of a human skeleton and demanded the Cauvery water be shared to save the standing "kuruvai" crop cultivation in Tamil Nadu.

It is reported that the farmers are set to protest for the following demands in Delhi:

*To provide remunerative prices for agricultural produce

*Farmers loan waive-off

*To provide farmers with a monthly pension of Rs. 5,000

*To link the Cauvery-Godavari project

According to the Supreme Court Order, Karnataka should release water in Cauvery every month and should not build a dam in Mekedatu.