Farm sector White Paper soon, says Minister Vinoth

TIRUCHY: Agriculture Minister R Vinoth on Friday (June 26) said the State government would soon release a White Paper on the farm sector and was taking all necessary steps to secure Tamil Nadu's due share of water from Karnataka on Cauvery.
Speaking to reporters after inaugurating an MLA office in Kumbakonam, Vinoth said agriculture-related schemes were under review. He said the TVK government had allocated over Rs 6,000 crore for crop loan waiver within 40 days of assuming office.
"After studying the possibilities, a total crop loan waiver would be announced by the Chief Minister," he said.
The minister also assured that the State would witness major development in the agriculture sector and reiterated that the Chief Minister was making all efforts to secure the rightful share of Cauvery water from Karnataka.
On the long-pending demand for a separate Kumbakonam district, Vinod said the government was examining all possibilities and expressed confidence that the demand would be fulfilled soon.
Referring to the political situation in Kumbakonam, Vinoth said Tamil Nadu had witnessed a revolution after 60 years. He claimed the DMK had won every election in Kumbakonam for the past 30 years, but that history had been overturned by the TVK as people were frustrated with the previous ruling parties and wanted a change.
"The people of Kumbakonam need not see me as a minister or an MLA. I assure them that Kumbakonam will witness enormous development," he said.