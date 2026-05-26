Farm loan waiver is a scientific fraud, says EPS

In contrast, Palaniswami alleged that the current government has failed to deliver on its election promise. He noted that the ruling party had pledged in its manifesto to fully waive crop loans taken by farmers owning less than five acres of land through cooperative banks. Instead of using land ownership as the eligibility criterion, the government has now based the waiver on the loan amount — a move he called a deception.

Pointing to the disparity in scale, Palaniswami said the AIADMK had waived Rs 12,110 crore in 2021, while the present government has announced a waiver of only Rs 2,044 crore in 2026.

“As a farmer who has personally tilled the land, I can say that no government which deceives farmers has survived in history,” he said. Stressing that farmers are equal to God as they provide food to society, he urged the government not to betray the farming community.