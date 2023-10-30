Farm labourer gunned down in Gudalur range by Forest patrol team

(inset) EaswaranMADURAI: A 55-year-old man, who allegedly tried to attack a Forest official on patrol, was shot dead in the forest area of Gudalur Range on Sunday night, triggering protests by his kin and other villagers.

Officials claimed that the firing was in self-defense when they cornered and tried to nab the man, Easwaran, whom they alleged was a habitual hunter who trespassed into the reserve forest at Vannathiparai in Gudalur Range. Easwaran from Kullappagoundanpatti village in Theni was said to be a farm labourer, who had allegedly laid illegal electric lines in the forest area to kill wild animals for meat.

Acting on a tipoff, a team of Forest personnel intensified patrol and found Easwaran. When the personnel tried to nab him, Easwaran allegedly attacked a watcher with a knife. Officials claimed one of the personnel opened fire, hitting Easwaran in the chest and killing him. The body was sent to Theni Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

After the news about his death reached them, Easwaran’s relatives staged a protest in front of Cumbum Government Hospital thinking that his body was kept in the hospital. According to them, Easwaran did not go hunting wild animals as the Forest officials alleged and sought immediate action against those responsible for his death.

Uthamapalayam ASP Madhu Kumari along with police personnel tried to pacify the protesters, who argued with the officials noting that the family members were informed of Easwaran’s death only in the morning though the incident had happened at 9 pm on Sunday.

Based on a complaint from the Gudalur Range Officer, the Kumily police filed a case, though the matter would also be inquired by the Uthamapalayam Judicial Magistrate.