Fare-free travel: Transport unions welcome move, seek full reimbursement

The AITUC-affiliated Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations Employees Federation general secretary R Arumugam said that the expansion of the fare-free travel scheme would reduce women’s financial burden and facilitate their access to education, employment and daily travel.

However, he said the government should compensate the corporations for the actual revenue loss, rather than merely allocating funds for the scheme.

The government has estimated the annual expenditure on the expanded scheme at around Rs 6,000 crore. However, the union said that the actual revenue loss could be substantially higher.