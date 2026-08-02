Fan club founder to head government's fact check unit

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has renamed the Tamil Nadu Fact Check Unit as the Information Integrity Desk (IID) and appointed TVK's social media head, Guru Thalaiva, founder of the Online Thalapathy Fans Club, as its chief, according to official sources.
The IID will continue to identify misinformation and manipulated content, verify claims against official records, publish evidence-based fact checks and work to contain the spread of false information. Prasanna has been named the IID lead, while Sujitha will serve as the public relations officer.
The government has also introduced a ticket-based tracking system under which every fact-check request will receive a unique ID to ensure transparency and accountability. Departments have been directed to respond within fixed timelines, with high-priority claims to be addressed within an hour.
Separately, TVK IT wing coordinator Dhivya has been appointed special officer of the social media desk under the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), where she will oversee quality clearance of content before publication.
The previous DMK government had established the Tamil Nadu Fact Check Unit on October 6, 2023, appointing Iyan Karthikeyan, former editor-in-chief of fact-check platform YouTurn, as its mission director.