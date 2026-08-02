Fan club founder to head government's fact check unit

The IID will continue to identify misinformation and manipulated content, verify claims against official records, publish evidence-based fact checks and work to contain the spread of false information. Prasanna has been named the IID lead, while Sujitha will serve as the public relations officer.

The government has also introduced a ticket-based tracking system under which every fact-check request will receive a unique ID to ensure transparency and accountability. Departments have been directed to respond within fixed timelines, with high-priority claims to be addressed within an hour.