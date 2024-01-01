Family raises questions over Tamil Nadu building worker’s death in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Relatives of a 23-year-old construction worker, who died in an accident at his workplace in Singapore on December 2, have sought an explanation from the authorities over the conditions under which the tragedy happened, said a media report on Sunday.

Ponraman Ezhumalai, who worked in Singapore only for eight months as a concrete pump assistant, died on December 2 after he was caught between the chassis of a concrete pump truck and a retracting outrigger at the worksite.

According to Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the fatal accident occurred at about 11.20 pm on December 2.

However, the family was not told what injuries he exactly had. The family has raised questions about the accident.