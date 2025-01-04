Family-owned engg college, associate 'Poonjolai' Srinivasan also raided

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches in four locations in Vellore as part of an investigation against senior DMK minister Duraimurugan and his son Kathir Anand, Lok Sabha MP representing Vellore constituency.

Reports said raids were carried out in four locations in Vellore, including the residence of Kathir Anand, the family-owned Kingston Engineering College and the houses of Kathir Anand's associate and local party functionary 'Poonjolai' Srinivasan.

ED sources attributed the raid to alleged violations of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines in facilitating the exchange of Rs 200 currency notes with Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

Since there was no one in the house, they waited for close to two hours to proceed with the searches.

The polls to Vellore Lok Sabha seat in 2019 were countermanded following alleged largescale money distribution. The Income Tax sleuths also seized Rs 11 crore from Poonjolai Seenivasan, a close associate of the minister.

The raids in Vellore created a ripple effect among the rank and file of DMK and several ministers were seen missing in action at Fort St George, housing the secretariat. Security was also beefed up at the secretariat where the office of the DMK minister, holding the coveted mines portfolio, is located.

While the party chose to remain tight-lipped for some hours, Duraimurugan, known for his rhetorics and handling the media, told reporters that he was yet to get the details of raids. “No one was present at our Vellore residence. I know only as much as you (media) do," he said, emerging out of his house after consulting his advocates at his Kotturpuram residence here in the city. “I don’t know which agency officials have come. Only when I reach Katpadi will I know. I will share the information then,” he added.

Kathir Anand and his family are said to be in a West Asian country on a tour at the moment.

Meanwhile, during his meeting with the Chief Minister, Duraimurugan was believed to have apprised him of the details of the raids.

Agriculture minister MRK Panneerselvam dubbed the raids as a pressure tactic and said such raids in the past had only helped the DMK to sweep the polls.