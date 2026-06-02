Family of four die in Tiruchy road mishap

When they were nearing Jambunathapuram police station on the Musiri-Thuraiyur highway, Balasubramanian, who was driving the car, lost his control and had a head-on collision with a lorry in which Balasubramanian and his brother-in-law Karthik died on the spot, while Murugesan, Kavitha, Narmada, Chithra and Ekavan sustained severe injuries and were struggling for life. On seeing them, the public rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and sent them to Musiri GH, from where they were referred to Tiruchy GH.

On information, the Jambunathapuram police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to Musiri GH.