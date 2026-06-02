Family of four die in Tiruchy road mishap

TIRUCHY: Four persons from a family died while three were injured after a car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry at Jambunathapuram near Thuraiyur in Tiruchy on Tuesday.
According to sources, S Balasubramanian (31), a car driver from Srirangam, along with his wife B Kavitha (25), one-year-old son B Ekavan, his father-in-law P Murugesan (50), mother-in-law Chithra (45), sister-in-law Narmada (28) and brother-in-law Karthik (29) went to Kodumudi for a temple visit. On Tuesday, after visiting the temple, Balasubramanian proceeded to Vellanur near Perambalur to drop off Murugesan and his family.
When they were nearing Jambunathapuram police station on the Musiri-Thuraiyur highway, Balasubramanian, who was driving the car, lost his control and had a head-on collision with a lorry in which Balasubramanian and his brother-in-law Karthik died on the spot, while Murugesan, Kavitha, Narmada, Chithra and Ekavan sustained severe injuries and were struggling for life. On seeing them, the public rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and sent them to Musiri GH, from where they were referred to Tiruchy GH.
On information, the Jambunathapuram police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to Musiri GH.
Meanwhile, Balasubramanian’s wife, Kavitha and his father-in-law, Murugesan, died despite treatment in the Tiruchy GH. The police registered a case and arrested the lorry driver, M Krishnamurthy (27) from Thiruvannamalai. Further investigations are on.