Family of 3 ends life over debt in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: A couple and their 36 year old son committed suicide by hanging unable to repay debt in Namakkal.

Police identified the deceased as Nadesan, 65 from Nadupalayam near Elachipalayam, his wife Chinthamani and their unmarried son Nandakumar, who was working as a carpenter.

Police said Nadesan couldn’t go to work after he met with a mishap two years ago.

Unable to meet the medical expenses of his father, Nandakumar borrowed money from friends and relatives. As the family members didn’t come out of the house, even after a long while on Tuesday morning, the neighbours checked and found the trio hanging.





On receiving information, the Elachipalayam police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies of the deceased for a post mortem to Tiruchengode Government Hospital. Police took a suicide note written by Chinthamani claiming of taking the extreme step due to mounting debt.



Police said Nadesan and Chinthamani had three sons and one daughter. Of them Nandakumar was the eldest, their second son Jayaprakash and daughter Sasi Reka had committed suicide in separate incidents several years ago, while their youngest son Gopi is residing in Dindigul.