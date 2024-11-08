Family of 3 dies as bike falls into ditch on way to temple in Krishnagiri

CHENNAI: A family of three people died on Thursday when their lost control and fell into the ditch on road, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The incident occurred near Nellumar Agraharam village, Krishnagiri.

The victims were identified as Nagaraj (40), Rathinama (Nagaraj's wife) and Naveen (Son of Nagaraj).

It is reported that the three were travelling on a motorcycle from Nellumar Agraharam village to Annemar Thotti village in Muthurayanthotti to visit Muthappa Swamy temple.

Nagaraj is a labourer from Jogatti village near Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri district.