Family of 3 dies as bike falls into ditch on way to temple in Krishnagiri
The incident occurred near Nellumar Agraharam village, Krishnagiri.
CHENNAI: A family of three people died on Thursday when their lost control and fell into the ditch on road, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The victims were identified as Nagaraj (40), Rathinama (Nagaraj's wife) and Naveen (Son of Nagaraj).
It is reported that the three were travelling on a motorcycle from Nellumar Agraharam village to Annemar Thotti village in Muthurayanthotti to visit Muthappa Swamy temple.
Nagaraj is a labourer from Jogatti village near Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri district.
