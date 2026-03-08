Family of 26-year-old man allege custodial torture led to his death

However, the youth’s parents, Rajesh Kannan and Anandhi, who spoke to reporters at the hospital, levelled grave accusations against the personnel of the Manamadurai police station.

The father alleged that the police took Akash to a secluded forested area under the guise of an investigation. "They placed stones on his legs and beat him until his bones shattered," Rajesh Kannan told reporters.

The family further alleged that the police targeted Akash using casteist slurs during the assault.

The mother, Anandhi, claimed that police officials had previously threatened the family, stating, "If we get our hands on your son, we will kill him."