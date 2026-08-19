Family dispute turns deadly for two in Krishnagiri, Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Family disputes turned deadly for two as a young woman was stabbed to death by her husband in Krishnagiri and a document writer was beaten to death by his brother in Coimbatore on Tuesday night.
In Krishnagiri, near Hosur, VM Ellappa (32), a farmer from Chinnabelakondapalli village, killed his wife Prema (38) following an altercation while returning in a car on the Kelamangalam-Koolichandram four-lane road.
The couple was returning after meeting their sons staying in the private school hostel, when an argument escalated into violence. Police said Prema picked up a knife kept in the car and attacked Ellappa, who, however, overpowered her, snatched the knife and stabbed her multiple times.
As she died, Ellappa pushed her body out of the car and drove to Mathigiri police station and surrendered with bleeding injuries on his hands. He was admitted at Hosur GH for treatment, while the woman’s body was recovered and sent to Krishnagiri GH for post-mortem. The estranged couple reunited only recently following intervention by police.
In another incident, the Coimbatore police arrested Sivakumar (50) for brutally assaulting his brother Velusamy (56), a document writer from Devendra Vellalar Street near Singanallur with a wooden log over a long-standing property dispute. The deceased was residing alone, as his wife had separated from him over some family issues.