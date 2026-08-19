Family dispute turns deadly for two in Krishnagiri, Coimbatore

In Krishnagiri, near Hosur, VM Ellappa (32), a farmer from Chinnabelakondapalli village, killed his wife Prema (38) following an altercation while returning in a car on the Kelamangalam-Koolichandram four-lane road.

The couple was returning after meeting their sons staying in the private school hostel, when an argument escalated into violence. Police said Prema picked up a knife kept in the car and attacked Ellappa, who, however, overpowered her, snatched the knife and stabbed her multiple times.