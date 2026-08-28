Families in Erode, Coimbatore anxious as pilgrims remain unreachable after Nepal floods

Among those whose whereabouts remain unknown are 67-year-old Natarajan of Vellode in Erode, who runs a mess, and his wife Krishnaveni (56). The couple had embarked on the pilgrimage with eight relatives through a Chennai-based travel operator and were scheduled to return to Chennai on Thursday.

The sudden loss of communication has left their families deeply worried, with no clarity on whether the pilgrims were caught in the floods or stranded in areas where telephone connectivity has been disrupted.