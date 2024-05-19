Famed Ooty flower show extended to May 22

CHENNAI: The annual Ooty flower show which was set to conclude on Sunday has been extended for an additional three days due to an increase in the number of tourists flocking to view it at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Udhagamandalam, Ooty.

The Nilgiris district is a popular summer retreat and tourist destination. To delight those visiting the region during summer, the Tamil Nadu Horticulture Department organises a yearly flower exhibition.

The 126th Ooty flower show which commenced on May 17 has brought around 70,000 visitors this time.

Nearly five lakh flowering plants have been planted in the garden and 45,000 flower pots are on display, including Inca Marigold, Dahlia, Daisy, Zinnia, Salvia, Ageratum, Daisy White, Delphinium, and various Anthurium plants, showcased by exhibitors from different parts of the country.

A rose show, based on the theme Save Wildlife, was also inaugurated on May 17. The show boasts of creations like elephants, pigeons, and tigers, all entirely made with roses. One of the popular exhibits include a 35-feet-tall Disney World castle made of one lakh multi-coloured roses.

The Tamil Nadu Horticulture Department today announced that the flower show will go on till May 22 to allow more people to experience the beauty and artistry of the floral displays.

All necessary arrangements like bus transportation have been made available for a seamless experience for tourists coming to the flower show.

However, the e-pass system, introduced in the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal, following a recent Madras High Court order, has led to a dip in the number of tourists to these hill stations and subsequently impacted business, locals and traders lamented. (also read: Tourist numbers have fallen after e-pass system implemented in Kodaikanal, say local traders.