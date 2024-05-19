Tourist numbers have fallen after e-pass system implemented in Kodaikanal, say local traders

KODAIKANAL: The e-pass system, introduced in the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal, following a Madras High Court order, has led to a dip in the number of tourists to the hill stations, local traders said, adding that businesses that depend on tourism have also been impacted by this decline.

Popular tourist spots like Bryant Park and Lake in Kodaikanal, which are usually crowded, now appear deserted. Local traders have reported a negative impact on business due to the decrease in tourist arrivals.

This year, 73,000 tourists visited Kodaikanal in April and 27,000 in May till now. Last year, Kodaikanal received 72,000 tourists in April and 1.85 lakh tourists in May.

Madras High Court earlier this month asked the Tamil Nadu government to introduce a mandatory e-pass from May 7 to June 30 for all vehicles entering the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal hill stations to safeguard the ecosystem of the place and manage the tourist influx during the peak season.

According to the Madras High Court's order, tourists are only allowed entry after checking of e-pass at the checkposts. For those arriving without an e-pass, a check post has been set up near Velli Aruvi in Kodaikanal.

The e-pass requirements are simple and need details such as phone number, e-mail, address, vehicle details and stay details on the software created by the district administration.

Kodaikanal, popularly known as the Queen of Hill Resorts, is located in the Dindigul District. The summer season here falls in April and May, and it becomes vibrant in May.

During this period, thousands of visitors arrive to enjoy this season. To add to the attraction, flower shows, summer festivals, sports festivals, and other entertainment events are also organized.

Kodaikanal enjoys a pleasant climate throughout the year, making it an ideal tourist destination in any season.