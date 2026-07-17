Falling Cauvery flow reveals Hogenakkal’s Jaganmohini cave

Man-made cave

The cave was not a natural formation, but one that was carved into the rock for the shooting of the 1978 film ‘Jaganmohini’, a horror-mythology in Telugu language. After the film because a box-office success, the cave also became popular, and began to be called Jaganmohini cave by the locals and tourists who visit from other places.

However, when there is adequate water in the river, the cave gets submerged. It is only visible when the flow drops drastically. Now, with Karnataka stopped release of water from its storage dams, the flow has gone down to a meagre 300 cubic feet per second.

Making use of the opportunity, taxi drivers and tourist guides are taking visitors to the cave.