Fake passport: Two passengers from Malaysia held at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: Two passengers coming from Malaysia were arrested for travelling with fake passports in Tiruchy airport on Thursday.

While the immigration officials were inspecting the documents of the passengers bound from Malaysia, they found that two passengers had arrived from Kuala Lumpur using fake passports.

The duo were identified as Kannan (48) from Devakottai in Sivagangai district and Ganesan (51) hailing from the same place. The duo had altered several information including date of birth and place in their passports.

Subsequently, they were arrested and they were handed over to the airport police. Further investigations are on.