Fake NCC trainer attempted suicide before arrest, says SP

COIMBATORE: Fake NCC trainer Sivaraman, who raped a class eight student at a fake NCC camp in a school in Krishangiri's Bargur this month, had attempted suicide by consuming ‘rat paste’ before his arrest.

Krishnagiri SP Thangadurai said Sivaraman attempted suicide just a day before his arrest in the case, fearing police action.

This is his second suicide bid as on July 11, Sivaraman had taken the same rat paste following a quarrel with his wife over domestic issues.

Sivaraman is currently in judicial custody. At least 11 persons including the school authorities and Sivaraman’s accomplices were arrested so far in the case.