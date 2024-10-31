Fake NCC camp sexual assault case: Madras HC seeks report from 3 schools

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the legal services authority to visit private schools at Krishnagiri where several students were allegedly sexually assaulted at fake NCC camps.

A division bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and PB Balaji directed the legal services authority to place any incriminating material on the sexual assault after inspections at other three schools where the fake camps were conducted.

The bench also directed the legal services authority to disburse the compensation deposited by the State to the welfare of the students who encountered sexual abuse at the hands of the criminals. The judicial magistrate, Salem, also directed to file a final report on the suspicious death of the key accused, A Sivaraman, (since died) and the matter was posted to November 13 for further submission.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted the status and details of the investigation conducted by the special investigation team. It was also submitted that special officers have been appointed to two of the four schools where the fake camps were held and other two schools will also get special officers expeditiously, said the AG.

It was alleged that Sivaraman took one of the girl students to a secluded place at the camp and sexually assaulted her. He also sexually assaulted other girls.

When the students complained about the sexual assault, the school management warned them against exposing the assaults. On August 17, one of the victims’ parent contacted the police, child help line and district collector and complained about the sexual assault. The police arrested Sivaraman and school faculties. In the meanwhile, the key accused died in police custody, raising suspicions.

Hence, advocate Suryaprakasam moved the PIL seeking CBI probe into the case.