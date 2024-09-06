Fake NCC camp sexual abuse row: DEO orders special officer to manage Krishnagiri school

CHENNAI: The State government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that the Krishnagiri District Educational Officer (DEO) has recommended to the Director of Private Schools to appoint a Special Officer to administer a school in Krishnagiri where some girls were allegedly sexually abused at a fake NCC camp recently.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji heard a PIL moved by an advocate AP Suryaprakasam seeking a CBI probe into the sexual assault case.

DEO of Krishnagiri CK Gopalappa submitted a report before the court stating that a show cause notice was issued to the private school regarding the sexual assault and other five charges. A case has been filed against the school management, the DEO said.

The report stated that the NCC camp was conducted from August 5 to August 9 and the school had not obtained proper permission to conduct it from the education department.

“Since the explanation given by the school in this regard is not acceptable, we came to the conclusion that the school management was involved in unlawful activities which come under maladministration under the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Registration) Act, 2018. Hence, we recommended the Director of the Private School to appoint a special officer to administer the private school”, said the report.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted the status report of the multidisciplinary team (MDT) which was constituted by the Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The MDT headed by Jayashree Muralidharan, Social Welfare Secretary submitted that the main accused A Sivaraman (who later committed suicide) approached the school management to conduct the NCC camp for five days from August 5 to 9.

Without any valid verification, the school allowed permission, the probe team said.

During the camp the accused took one of the girl students to a secluded place and committed sexual assault, he also sexually assaulted other girls, according to the report.

When the victims complained about the sexual assault the school management threatened them not to reveal it as it would damage the reputation of the school.

Because of the threat issued by the school management, the sexual assault was not reported to the police or child helpline by the school authorities, according to the report.