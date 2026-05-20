Fake degrees for social media clout land TVK legislators in soup

The controversy centres on the growing misuse of paid honorary doctorates and inflated educational claims, with critics alleging that some legislators have used the "Dr" prefix and unverified qualifications despite lacking recognised academic credentials.

The issue gained attention after a series of social media posts by users and public figures highlighted inconsistencies involving multiple TVK legislators. The debate follows an earlier investigation of DT Next into unrecognised institutions allegedly selling honorary doctorates for amounts ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 45,000 through ceremonial events and private functions.