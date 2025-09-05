Fake cyber helpdesk, e-challan new tools of scammers, cautions cyber crime HQ

CHENNAI: Amid mounting instances of cyber scams, the Cyber Crime Wing headquarters in city has issued a strong public advisory cautioning against two specific sophisticated types of fraud that are on the rise.

The two scams are related to the 'Parivahan e-challan' and, ironically, the 'Cyber Helpdesk'. The authorities have urged the public to exercise extreme caution and verify digital communications as both scams are designed with high levels of deception.

The Parivahan E-Challan scam circulates primarily via WhatsApp. Potential victims receive a message claiming they have violated traffic rules and must pay a fine immediately. The message contains a link to download an APK file (Android Package Kit) disguised as the official mParivahan app.

Once installed, the malicious application requests extensive permissions to access sensitive data on the victim's phone, including SMS, contacts, and banking information. With this access, the fraudsters can bypass One-Time Passwords (OTPs) using SMS reads or screen overlays, enabling them to conduct unauthorised transactions and drain bank accounts.

In a particularly insidious twist, the second scam - the cyber helpdesk scam - targets individuals who have already fallen victim to a cyber fraud. When these victims go online to search for help, scammers posing as cybercrime helpline agents or legal professionals contact them.

These impostors reach out via WhatsApp, phone calls, Telegram, or fake emails, exploiting the victim's distressed state. They then demand advance payments under the pretence of filing an official complaint or recovering the lost funds, thereby subjecting the victim to a second, devastating financial loss.

If you suspect you have been targeted or have fallen victim to any cyber fraud, immediately report the incident on the cyber crime toll-free helpline 1930 or by registering a complaint online www.cybercrime.gov.in.