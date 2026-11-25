CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday appointed senior IPS officer G Venkataraman, currently serving as Director of Fire and Rescue Services, to examine the alleged irregularities in the procurement of books for libraries across Tamil Nadu and submit periodic reports to the court.
V Lakshminarayanan directed the officer to review the case materials at regular intervals and submit reports to the court. It also directed the DVAC director to extend full cooperation to him, in view of the Division Bench's direction. The court further directed Venkataraman to submit his first report within two weeks.
The directions came during the hearing of the petition filed by DMK legal wing joint secretary I Paranthamen, who alleged that several books supplied by Agal Vilakku Pathippagam and Phoenix Publications for public libraries in Tamil Nadu were purportedly generated using AI tools, with fictitious authors and unverifiable ISBN numbers.
Despite allegations of large-scale corruption and an announcement by the School Education Minister that an inquiry would be conducted, no criminal case had been registered so far, the petitioner said.
When the matter came up for hearing again before Justice V Lakshminarayanan, Additional Public Prosecutor Arun Anbumani submitted an order passed by the Madurai Bench in a contempt petition, directing the single judge hearing DVAC cases to monitor the investigation into the procurement of books for libraries across Tamil Nadu over the past 20 years.
Appearing for the petitioner, senior counsel NR Elango informed the court that the DVAC had issued a summons to Paranthaman and that he would appear before the agency next week to give his statement.
The judge then observed that several books purchased for libraries at a cost of Rs 1,645 each appeared to be nothing more than waste material. He subsequently appointed senior IPS officer Venkataraman to examine the procurement of books for libraries across Tamil Nadu over the past 20 years.
The next hearing was adjourned by two weeks, by when the officer should submit his first report.
The scam came to light after noted writer Perumal Murugan visited Periyar Arivulagam, the newly opened public library in Coimbatore, where he found several fake books.