V Lakshminarayanan directed the officer to review the case materials at regular intervals and submit reports to the court. It also directed the DVAC director to extend full cooperation to him, in view of the Division Bench's direction. The court further directed Venkataraman to submit his first report within two weeks.

The directions came during the hearing of the petition filed by DMK legal wing joint secretary I Paranthamen, who alleged that several books supplied by Agal Vilakku Pathippagam and Phoenix Publications for public libraries in Tamil Nadu were purportedly generated using AI tools, with fictitious authors and unverifiable ISBN numbers.