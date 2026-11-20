CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday deferred hearing a petition by DMK leader I Paranthamen seeking a DVAC probe into alleged irregularities in the procurement of books for Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore, pending a decision by the division bench at Madurai.
Paranthamen, joint secretary of the DMK’s legal wing, filed a petition alleging that Agal Vilakku Pathippagam and Phoenix Publications supplied several books purportedly generated using AI tools, with fictitious author names and unverifiable ISBN numbers. As many as 162 books were reportedly published in the name of a single writer, Monica Ravi, within six months, raising doubts about the authenticity of the authors.
Despite allegations of large-scale corruption and the School Education Minister announcing an inquiry, no criminal case had been registered so far. He had submitted a detailed complaint to the DVAC director on November 7 seeking an investigation.
He sought an interim direction to the DVAC director to seize and preserve all records relating to the book procurement, including committee proceedings, purchase orders, accession registers, bills and payment records, pending disposal of the writ petition.
When the matter came up for hearing before Justice V Lakshminarayanan, Additional Public Prosecutor Arun Anbumani informed the court that, following the directions of the division bench, the DVAC has already registered an FIR and arrested the owner of Agal Vilakku Pathippagam, the prime accused in supplying the fabricated books. As an FIR had already been registered, the petition has become infructuous, he argued.
The court noted that as a contempt petition relating to the case was already pending before the bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and MD Sumathi at the Madurai bench and is listed for hearing on November 20, it would be proper to await the division bench's decision.
The court said it would pass appropriate orders if the division bench decided to monitor the investigation and posted the matter to November 23.