Paranthamen, joint secretary of the DMK’s legal wing, filed a petition alleging that Agal Vilakku Pathippagam and Phoenix Publications supplied several books purportedly generated using AI tools, with fictitious author names and unverifiable ISBN numbers. As many as 162 books were reportedly published in the name of a single writer, Monica Ravi, within six months, raising doubts about the authenticity of the authors.

Despite allegations of large-scale corruption and the School Education Minister announcing an inquiry, no criminal case had been registered so far. He had submitted a detailed complaint to the DVAC director on November 7 seeking an investigation.

He sought an interim direction to the DVAC director to seize and preserve all records relating to the book procurement, including committee proceedings, purchase orders, accession registers, bills and payment records, pending disposal of the writ petition.