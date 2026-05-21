Fake Ayurveda practitioner held near Tiruttani for attempting to sexually assault patient

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old man posing as an Ayurvedic doctor was arrested near Tiruttani for attempting to sexually assault a 19-year-old woman who had approached him for treatment.
The accused, identified as Bhaskar alias ‘Saamiyar’, was running an Ayurvedic treatment centre at Chinna Nagapoondi village in RK Pet taluk of Tiruvallur district, police said.
Probe revealed that he claimed to provide treatment for fractures and other ailments. The woman had visited the clinic with her husband seeking treatment as the couple did not have children.
Bhaskar allegedly asked the husband to wait outside and took the woman into a separate room on the pretext of treatment. Police said he then allegedly behaved inappropriately and attempted to sexually assault her after which the woman raised an alarm.
Based on her complaint, Tiruttani All women police station (AWPS) personnel conducted investigations and arrested him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.