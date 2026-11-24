CHENNAI: We The Leaders founder K Annamalai on Tuesday demanded a transparent, politically impartial probe into allegations that ruling TVK legislator C Arul Vignesh inappropriately behaved with the Kallakurichi District Collector, warning that inaction would erode public confidence in the government and its commitment to women's safety.
Reacting to reports that the woman IAS officer had lodged a formal complaint with the district Superintendent of Police, alleging inappropriate advances and unwarranted messages from the legislator, Annamalai said the revelations were deeply disturbing.
"That a woman IAS officer, who heads the district administration, should face such a situation is something Tamil Nadu has never witnessed before," he said in a social media post.
Referring to the questions raised before the Madras High Court and the reports published in the media, he said the allegations warranted a thorough investigation and could not be treated lightly. "The government has a responsibility to ascertain the veracity of the allegations through a transparent investigation, free from political interference, and take appropriate action," he said.
Warning the government against failing to act, Annamalai said the absence of a proper investigation and stringent action would cast a shadow over public confidence in the administration, particularly its ability to safeguard women's safety and dignity.