Failed promises, troubled industry haunt Karur’s sitting Congress MP

TIRUCHY: Karur Lok Sabha constituency dominated by a wide range of economic activities such as textile units, bus body building, and agriculture, is looking for a representative who could truly fight for their cause. Even though the sitting Congress MP S Jothimani is said to have surmounted a revolt within the party and alliance partner DMK, her task while seeking votes is cut out as unfulfilled promises haunt her.

Karur strong-man and former DMK minister Senthilbalaji’s incarceration in an ED case is also considered a setback as his presence would have immensely helped the Congress candidate. There are problems aplenty in the constituency.

The traders are aggrieved over the loss of revenue due to implementing the GST, while peasants charge that the government has failed to safeguard groundwater resources from polluting industries and sand mining. Especially sand mining in the rivers is a perennial problem of this LS segment and voters believe only a god-sent leader can fix the issue as it is said to be a cash cow for the ruling governments in the state, irrespective of the party. Especially urban areas under the seat are simmering with anger over groundwater depletion and other ills because of sand mining.

Ironically, the ancient town built on the banks of Amaravathi finds the main tributary of the Cauvery as a boon and bane. Archeological proofs stand as testimony to Karur’s historical trade as far as Rome, probably leading to the present-day entrepreneurial niche. Nourished by the two perennial rivers flowing through the district, agricultural activity flourished on either bank of rivers for a long time, which has been complemented and in some cases contradicted with other forms of economic growth.

The traditional handlooms sector in this locality has paved the way for a modernised textile industry.

It picked up speed in the late 90s and today brings its share of foreign exchange to the country, to the tune of Rs 4,000 to 6,000 crore annually. The ancillary activities such as dyeing and stitching units grew alongside. But the industrial growth in this locality is so wide that it also covers mosquito bed net manufacturing industries and bus body building units, playing a vital role in the local economy and employment to several lakhs of people from Karur and the adjacent districts, making it one of the key poll issues.

The modern-day industry of this locality is crossing swords with traditional farming as industrial pollution has been a perennial issue here. Despite closing down several dyeing units as per court directions for failing to adhere to the pollution norms, a few units allegedly discharge untreated effluents into the water bodies to date, especially at the Amaravathi River basin, making it a sore point for farmers. Sand mining activities reported in almost all the river beds in Karur is a major threat to the groundwater table, affecting both farming and drinking water needs.

Karur LS segment also covers Assembly segments of Dindigul (Vedasandur), Tiruchy (Manapparai) and Pudukkottai (Viralimalai). Even though 54 candidates are in the fray, sitting MP S Jothimani (Congress), who defeated M Thambidurai (AIADMK) in the 2019 election with a huge margin of 4.17 lakh votes, is the top contender as AIADMK and BJP have parted ways.

The AIADMK has fielded L Thankavel this time, while BJP has nominated VV Senthil Nathan and NTK has fielded Dr Karuppiah. Congress has won seven times in this seat, giving Jothimani an advantage, while AIADMK won six times and DMK and TMC have won once.

But Jothimani initially faced stiff opposition from the Congress and DMK cadres, who initially stayed away from active campaigning. The scenario has now changed as the DMK leadership reportedly has directed the cadre to ensure victory for Jothimani.