Faculty members of HEIs in TN to undergo NEP orientation programme

CHENNAI: Even as Tamil Nadu opposes National Education Policy (NEP), all the faculties and teachers in higher educational institutions in the state were asked to enroll and participate in the online NEP orientation training programme sponsored by the Centre.

The NEP orientation programme especially for HEIs in the state assumes significance as Tamil Nadu government is yet to bring the proposed State Education Policy (SEP), which was supposed to be released in 2023 itself.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Education, in a circular through All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and University Grants Commission (UGC), has been issued to all vice-chancellors of universities and principals of all affiliated colleges in this regard.

The programme aims at orientation and sensitization of the faculty members of HEIs on core NEP themes besides other ongoing programmes through Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme.

The AICTE, in its circular, Mamta R. Agarwal, Advisor of NEP said as a part of NEP, the online programme further aims at improving the quality of education at all levels by infusing quality and excellence in our teachers and teaching.

Urging the universities' and institutions' heads to disseminate the orientation programme among the faculty members and encourage them to take part in the programme.

The NEP orientation programmes' various themes includes academic leadership, governance, and management, holistic and multidisciplinary education, higher education and society, Indian knowledge system, information and communication technology, research and development, skill development and student diversity and inclusive education.

The enrollment of the NEP orientation programme has just opened for the faculty members to get themselves to register, the expected outcome of the programme would be the improvement in the team management, communication skills, and critical thinking of participants, improvement in teaching- learning and student engagement, creation of a pool of trained institutional leaders and improvement in administration of HEIs.