Faction-ridden AIADMK and untrustworthy BJP’s wish to break DMK won’t succeed: Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Claiming that the DMK is the sole target of opposition parties, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the wishes of faction-ridden AIADMK and untrustworthy BJP for a split in the DMK will never come true.

After taking part in various government programmes and party events in Thanjavur on Thursday, Udhayanidhi said that they won’t succeed in their long wait to see cracks in the ruling party as the people of the State have always stood with the party and that alliance parties have also strongly backed them.

While addressing a gathering at a wedding function in Boothalur, Udhayanidhi said that Thanjavur is close to his heart as the voice for his elevation was heard first from the district. “Late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi contested from Thanjavur and won. There is no place that he hasn’t visited in his long career. Similarly, Chief Minister MK Stalin used to proudly call himself a man from Delta. I am in the continuum, and feel proud to be a Delta man,” Udayanidhi said.

Referring to Niti Aayog data, the DyCM said that the Tamil Nadu government is the best among all other states. “It is an achievement of the Dravidian model government and many states have started to follow us,” he added.

Underscoring the importance of women's development in Dravidian governance, Udhayanidhi said that the Chief Minister is very particular on this aspect. “Several pro-women schemes such as Magalir Urimai Thogai, Puthumai Penn, free bus facility and various other developmental schemes for women have been introduced, keeping this in mind. As many as 1.16 crore women receive Rs 1,000 every month in the state," he said.

Udayanidhi Stalin also accused the Opposition of trying to destroy the DMK’s good work. “The people of the State will give them a fitting lesson. So, we won’t waste our energy,” he said.

He also urged that it is the responsibility of every cadre to ensure the party wins more than 200 seats in the 2026 Assembly polls, as per the wish of the Chief Minister.

"We need to work hard to achieve this target and I am sure that the Dravidian model government will have the second consecutive term to re-elect Stalin as the CM for the second term and the DMK for its seventh term," added Udayanidhi.